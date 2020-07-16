Billy Lewis Colston, age 81, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in O’Fallon, Illinois. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Cooper officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
Billy was born in Alton, Kentucky, on Oct. 22, 1938, to the late I.J. Colston and Elizabeth Aldridge Colston. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving many years as a mechanic and instructor. Billy served in Vietnam in the Air Commandos.
He was a creative man and a talented woodworker. Billy enjoyed time spent outside, especially gardening and fishing.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Jo Dawson Colston; son, Jeffery Colston; and siblings, Jimmy Colston, Johnny Colston (Linda) and Donna K. Colston Saltzman (Don). He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Colston; and siblings, Ronnie Colston, Joe Colston, Frances Colston Robinson and Linda Colston.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Robert Colston, Jason Colston, Jeremy Colston, David Rose, Jacob Rose and Tyler Rose.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
