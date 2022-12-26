HARRODSBURG — Services for Billy Lynn Neeley, 74, husband of Teresa McFadden Neeley, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Neeley died Saturday, Dec. 24.

