William Cleveland “Billy” Penn, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. John Opsata officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. 

Billy was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 23, 1940, to the late Jesse Church Penn and Carroll Quincy Cleveland Penn. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Billy retired from I.B.M. and Kentucky State Government Office of Technology. As an avid history enthusiast, Billy enjoyed watching documentaries and old war movies, and especially had a talent for sharing stories about history. 

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Glenda Marie Anderson Penn; brother, Jesse Church Penn, Jr. (Donna); and by many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Carroll Penn. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Jesse Church Penn, III, Quincy Lee Penn, John Scott Sudduth, Kimberly Penn, Steve Dooley, Van Davis, Marsha Rucker, and Gayle Cummins. Honorary pallbearers will be the Peaks Mill High School Class of 1958, Mary L. Penn, Jessamine Penn, Jeff Penn, Steve Penn, Laura Penn, Claire Penn, Eleanor Penn, Emily Penn-Miranda, Ginny Brennaman, Tommy Cleveland, Drew Dooley, Brad Dooley, and Cheryl Kay Dooley. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

