Billy Ray Shelton, 74, Frankfort, died Thursday at his home. He was a member of the Kentucky National Guard and previously employed with Quebecor, Versailles.

Billy was the son of the late Edna Mae Roberts and Martin Luther Shelton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Sue Harlow Shelton; and daughter, Angela Mischelle Shelton; brothers, Douglas Martin and Larry Gene Shelton.

Survivors include his daughter, Kellie (Gary) Shelton, Frankfort; sister, Shirley Hosley, Frankfort; brothers, Everett Coleman Shelton (Martha Woolums), Shelby County, and Jimmy Dale Shelton (Sandy), Frankfort; two grandchildren, Jordan Shelton and Caimon Marshall.

Private services are being planned. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Shelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription