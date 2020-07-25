LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Billy Gene Richardson, 87, husband of 63 years to Joyce Curtsinger Richardson, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Richardson died Friday at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

