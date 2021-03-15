Caudle, Billy pic.jpg

Billy Wayne Caudle

Billy Wayne Caudle, age 79, passed away at home on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tom Troth and Bro. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed by the VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Billy was born in Frankfort on December 27, 1941, to the late James Dorsey Caudle and Lela Elsie Turley Caudle. He was a 1961 graduate of Versailles High School and a Veteran of the United States Army.

With a loveable and outgoing personality, Billy operated Bill’s Barber Shop for over 50 years. He was a devoted member and Deacon of Hillcrest Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to country music and was an avid sports fan. Above all, he loved his family and friends. 

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Paula Caudle Collins (Scott) and Amy Caudle Hilpp (Kenny); grandchildren, Emma and Grace Hilpp; and siblings, Sonny Caudle, Betty Farris, Shirley Caudle, Jerry Caudle, Jane Harrod, and Bobby Caudle. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Susan Taylor Collins Caudle; and brother, Cecil Caudle. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Caudle, Jimmy Caudle, Joey Caudle, Jeff Caudle, Jamie Cornish, and Brian Caudle. Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Collins, Steve Smith, Tommy Smith, Jerry Wayne Caudle, and Kevin Caudle. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, Bluegrass Hospice Care or The Alzheimer’s Association. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

