LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bitsy Glen Satterly, 67, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Satterly died Thursday.

