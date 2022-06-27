LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Blane Edward Cook, 67, husband of Darlene Cook, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cook died Sunday, June 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Blane Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription