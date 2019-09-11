Blane “Scott” Hawkins, 76, husband of Helen Hawkins, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Scott was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on March 1, 1943, to the late Clark and Sue Hawkins.
He moved with his family to Monterey, Kentucky, and then to Frankfort at the age of 14. Scott began his career and Roll Farming Corp. and Central Screw before going to work as Machine Shop teacher at the Franklin County Vocational School.
After several years, he left that position to start his own company, and in 1973, Capital City Tool, Inc. was established.
Scott is survived by his wife, Helen, of Frankfort; daughter, Julie Hanus, of Frankfort; son, Blane (Chasta) Hawkins, of Louisville; sister, Vonda Hancock; brothers, James and Gregory Hawkins; and grandchildren, Evan Hanus, Aspen and Levi Hawkins.
In addition to his love for his family, friends and work, Scott’s passions included antique cars, antique guns, and most of all, boating. His greatest and most memorable times were those spent on the waters with his wife traveling up and down the rivers and intercoastal waterways from Kentucky to Florida Gulf coast.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Evergreen Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Pastor Ricky Simpson will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Blane Hawkins, Evan Hanus, Stephen Gooding, Randy Gravitt, Kenneth Lewis and Tony Woolums. Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Collins, Phil Hughes, Damon Mitchel, Noel Clayton, Simon Parker, Hank Hancock and Dennis Neclerio.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601; or to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.