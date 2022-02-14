Bob C. Whitaker

Bobby Charles Whitaker, age 85, husband of the late Julia Ann Hayden Whitaker, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown, Kentucky, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
A native of Cadiz, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Charles and Jettie Townsend Whitaker. He was a graduate of Bardstown High School, where he was a three-sport athlete. He graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Journalism and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the ROTC.
Early in his career he worked for the Cynthiana Democrat Newspaper, and was co-owner of M. Goldberg’s Mens’ Clothing Store. He served in Gov. Wendall Ford’s Cabinet as Commissioner of the Department of Public Information. He was Executive Director of the Kentucky Bicentennial Commission.
He finished his career with the University of Kentucky as the Executive Director of the National Alumni Association, retiring after 24 years of service.
In addition, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. A Veteran of the United States Army, he also served in the Army Reserves 100th Division and the Kentucky National Guard, retiring with the rank of Major.
His work allowed him to travel across Kentucky and the country where he never met a stranger. He said he had good friends in every county of the state. He enjoyed traveling the world with the Alumni Travel Program. He especially loved traveling to numerous UK football and basketball games including seven Final Four games.
He was an avid golfer, loved a good book and enjoyed a fine bourbon. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and hanging out with his four-legged buddy “Baxter.”
He is survived by his son, Mike Whitaker; his daughter, Kim Wilkerson and her husband, Lewis; grandchildren, Emily Wilkerson and Hayden Wilkerson; his sister, Peggy Whitaker Powell; nephew, Tom Powell Jr.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Dr. Lisa Powell, DVM.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Whitaker, Lewis Wilkerson, Hayden Wilkerson, Emily Wilkerson, Alden Gatewood and Steve Criswell. Honorary pallbearers will be Cleland White, Homer Schirmer, Paul McNees, Stan Key, Bernie Vonderheide and the past presidents of the UK Alumni Association.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601; the University of Kentucky designated for the Bob Whitaker Scholarship Fund, send to the UK Alumni Association; attn: Bob Whitaker Scholarship, King Alumni House, 400 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40506-0119; or Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.