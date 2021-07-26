Bob J. Satterly, 79, husband of Doris Melear Satterly, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born in Lawrenceburg on June 30, 1942, to the late Bruce and Lelia Sea Satterly.

Bob J. Satterly

He was a mechanical engineer for Bendix/Honeywell for 30 years and a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lonny J. (Glenda) Satterly, SC, Bobbi Jo (Donnie) Lewis, Lawrenceburg, Allison Noel, Lawrenceburg, Debra (Jeff) Hamblen, TN, Lori (Charles) Preston, Frankfort; his siblings, Eunice (Donna) Satterly, Lawrenceburg, Libby (Gary) Sea, Lawrenceburg, and Kevin (Sharon) Satterly, Lawrenceburg; his grandchildren, Kayla Satterly, John Satterly, Abby Satterly, Isaiah Satterly, Matthew Lewis, Alana Karsner, Lindsey Noel, Brian Thompson, Jeremy Leanhart, Zachary Preston, and Sydney Preston; as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lonnie and Denny Satterly, Rita Curtsinger, and Cindy Sea.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church or Friendship Cemetery, Lawrenceburg. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

