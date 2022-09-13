James Robert “Bob” Lewis Jr., 74, passed away on September 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Frankfort Elks Lodge #530 from noon until 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

James Robert “Bob” Lewis Jr. was born on January 7, 1948, in Norton, Virginia, to the late James Robert Lewis Sr. and Ann Turner Lewis. He worked as an appraiser for J.R. Lewis Appraisals.

To plant a tree in memory of Bob Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription