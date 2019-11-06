Funeral services for Bobbie L. Pennington, 63, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Brother Steve Kirkland and Rev. Wade Hughes will officiate the funeral.

Mr. Pennington died Tuesday evening in the Emergency room at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Harlan, Kentucky, an Army veteran. Mr. Pennington was a member of West Frankfort Church of God and also retired as a parts manager at the Kentucky State Police garage.

Son of the late Rosa Hobbs and Nick Pennington, survivors include his wife, Barbara Royalty Pennington formerly of Lawrenceburg; sons Joe Pennington, Frankfort, and B.J. Pennington, Lexington; stepdaughters, Chelan Johnson, Lawrenceburg, Tashia Cyporyn (Dennis) Michigan, Lorri Peterman, Carlisle; brothers, N.L. Pennington, (Judy) Burlington, Kentucky, Jerry Pennington, North Manchester, Indiana, Jim Pennington, Frankfort; five step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joe Pennington, Blake Lewis, J.D. Lewis, Loy Martin, Larry Hazelet, Evan Mobley and Clay Witt.

You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

