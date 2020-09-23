Bobby Lewis Doss, age 79, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Noel Cotton officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. service time.
Mr. Doss was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on July 30, 1941, to the late Jimmy and Louise Peyton Doss. He is retired from the Franklin County Road Department and continued working seasonally at Lakeview Park.
He loved to play softball and enjoyed watching all kinds of sports. He also loved his grandchildren and took pride in taking part in raising and spoiling them.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Estes Doss; children, Bobby Doss (Becky) and Angie Doss Morrow (William); sister, Hazel Tucker; grandchildren, Allen Doss (Shelby), Brandon Doss (Samantha), Austin Doss, Josh Boone (McKenna), Rebekah Doss, Abby McClellan, Kainan Boone, Kaylie Boone, Jaden Corn, Karley Doss and Easton Doss; and great-grandchildren, Leilah Doss, Brantley Doss and Riley Doss.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy D. Doss, Anna Hayden and Mary Jo. Hopper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
