LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bobby Eugene Medley, 80, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Tuesday. He passed away Saturday at his residence.

