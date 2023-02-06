No services for Bobby Gayle Jones, 89, the husband of Ruth Daniel Jones, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Jones died Friday, Feb. 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription