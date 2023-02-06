No services for Bobby Gayle Jones, 89, the husband of Ruth Daniel Jones, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Jones died Friday, Feb. 3.
