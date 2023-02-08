Bobby Gayle Jones, 89, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. The husband of Ruth Daniel Jones, Bobby was born August 9, 1933, to the late Ray and Dorothy Perkins Jones in Frankfort, Kentucky. A United States Air Force veteran, Bobby loved UK basketball and was an avid fisherman, but most of all he loved his family.

In addition to his wife of 59 years, Ruth, Bobby is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Gail Heim of Frankfort; his sons, Danny Ray Jones of Frankfort, and Michael Anthony Jones of Frankfort, and Billy Dale Jones; grandchildren, Zachary Drury, Chris Templeton, Brendan Jones, Matthew Jones and Brandy Hall; and his great-grandchildren, Naomi Sigler, and Kaelynn, Ellie and Coraline Templeton.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription