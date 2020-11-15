LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Bobby Allen Hyatt, 70, husband of 50 years to Sue Hyatt, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 4–8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hyatt passed away Saturday at Baptist Health Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Hyatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription