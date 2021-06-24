Bobby J. Barker, 94, husband of Bettie Barker, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A native of Georgetown, he was born on November 6, 1926 to the late Sterling and Clara Newton Barker. 

He was a Project Construction Worker Manager with Robert E. McKee, which later became Santa Fe and worked for Franklin County for a while as a building inspector. Bobby was active at Friendship Christian Church, was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Masonic Lodge 4 as a Master Mason. He enjoyed bird hunting and loved being a jokester.   

In addition to his wife of 73 years, he is survived by his son, Larry Barker, Frankfort; his sisters, Thressa LaFontain, Frankfort, Josie Moore, Great Crossings, Bette Lou McKinney, Georgetown, and Carolyn Cox, Georgetown; his 4 grandchildren, Hannah Barker, Kelly Barker, Hunter Barker, and Matthew Ward (Randi) Barker; as well as his great-granddaughter, Victoria Barker.  

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Barker; and his brother, Sterling George “Sunny” Barker Jr.  

Funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Dr. Bert Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or Hospice Care of the Bluegrass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

