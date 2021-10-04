Services for Bobby Joe Anglin, 80, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Anglin died Friday, Oct. 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Anglin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

