Bobby Joe Raisor, of Thorn Hill Tennessee, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Feb. 15, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He is survived by sisters, Rosa Quarles, Peggy Deese and Linda Smith, all of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Barbara Wethington; brother, David Raisor, of Georgetown, Kentucky; and close friend, Ronald E. Mann.

Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a service held at a later date.  

Arrangements by Cremation Options Inc. 865-6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.

