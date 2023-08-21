Services for Bobby Joe Ratliff, 98 years, of Frankfort, will be conducted at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
He passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, after a brief illness.
Born in Praise, Kentucky, in 1924, Mr. Ratliff was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He served in Gen. Patton’s 3rd Army during the war. After a brief separation, Mr. Ratliff joined the Army Air Corp in 1946 and served all over the world. He worked at Sandia AFB during the atomic weapons program and served in Germany during the 1948 Berlin Airlift. His Group received a Presidential Unit Citation for their exemplary support during that crisis.
He served in Okinawa during the Korean War and spent eight years in England at various Air Force bases. It was there that he met and married his wife, Elizabeth M. Bailey, of Warrington, Lancashire, in 1957. Mr. Ratliff completed his 21 years in the military at Chateau Roux AFB and Wright-Patterson AFB as a squadron 1st sergeant.
He then moved to Frankfort, Kentucky and started his career in state government. He served 20 years in the Division of Engineering and retired in 1993. After his retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Ratliff spent many years touring the world.
Mr. Ratliff was committed to his family. He loved being surrounded by them. He loved nature, especially wild animals and the many cats he doted on over the years. Traveling the world with his wife, he lived life to the fullest and always had a positive outlook and zest for life.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth M. Ratliff; son, Paul R. Ratliff (Paula Nakasi) Frankfort; and daughter, Ellen G. (Bill) Dickerson, Frankfort; sister-in-law, Lois A. Ratliff (Frankfort); and three grandchildren, Ryan Bussell, Colin (Andi) Bussell and Amara Nkunda; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ratliff was the eighth child of the late George and Mellie Jane Potter Ratliff.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ersel Ratliff, Elmer Ratliff, Estes Ratliff, Thelma Ratliff, Imel Jackson, Willy Ratliff, Foster Ratliff, Jack Ratliff, George Ratliff, Lester Ratliff, Jean Prater, Rodney Ratliff and Lavonne Ratliff.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ratliff, Bill Dickerson, Ryan Bussell, Colin Bussell, Dan Healy and Andrew Fleming.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Ratliff to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guest book at www.harrodbrothers.com.
