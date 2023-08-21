Bobby Ratliff photo.jpeg

Bobby Joe Ratliff

Services for Bobby Joe Ratliff, 98 years, of Frankfort, will be conducted at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. 

He passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, after a brief illness.

