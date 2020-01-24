Bobby Lewis, 82, husband of Peggy Lewis, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A native of Franklin County, he was born on Feb. 9, 1937, to the late Benjamin and Nettie Wilson Lewis. He was retired from the State of Kentucky. Bobby was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Lewis.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his daughters, Debra Lewis and Donna Lewis, both of Frankfort; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Lewis, Lexington; his sister, Betty Arnold, Florida; grandchildren, Kristina (Josh) Drake, Lexington, Benjamin Lewis, Lexington; and his great-grandchildren, Riley Drake and Micah Drake.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Father Charles Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Nathan Polly, Derek Polly, Kent Campbell, Lonnie Campbell, Father John Moriarty and Ed Moriarty. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - FRANKFORT
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
