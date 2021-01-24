Services for Bobby Manley, 53, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Manley died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Manley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

