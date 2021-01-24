Services for Bobby Manley, 53, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Manley died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
- LaFleur expresses regret for decision to kick FG
- Golden Knights beat Coyotes 1-0 on Karlsson's late goal
- Wizards return to court, Grizzlies see 6th game postponed
- Reilly, Simmonds lift Maple Leafs over Flames 3-2
- Super Host: Bucs become 1st to play Super Bowl at home
- Jessica Korda rallies to beat Kang in playoff at LPGA opener
- Si Woo Kim holds off Cantlay to win The American Express
Most Popular
Articles
- Detective's career has brought criticism, commendation and resignation amid misconduct allegations
- Nitro of Frankfort closing its doors after 21 years in business
- Property transfers (December 2020)
- With conditions, planning commission OKs zoning change for Versailles Road property
- Frankfort man dies after Wednesday crash
- Beshear responds to impeachment petition, says critics are 'unhappy political activists'
- Actor Will Chase finds new passion during quarantine
- FOCUS: From marijuana to golf clubs, it's all considered evidence
- Tandy steps down as Franklin County boys soccer coach
- Letter: Social media accounts blocked, but Trump still has traditional means of communication
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct (22)
- Beshear, leaders postpone State of the Commonwealth, budget address (17)
- Guest columnist: Important work awaits General Assembly (17)
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally (16)
- Guest columnist: Dr. Fauci is the Einstein of epidemic diseases (13)
- Letter: FCSO deputy had every right to attend Trump rally (12)
- Letter: A few tips for helping lure remote workers to Frankfort (12)
- Jim Waters: Impeach or legislate? (11)
- Steve Stewart: Kentucky's GOP leaders should lead the way in restoring dignity (10)
- Guest columnist: The takings clause, executive orders and just compensation (10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.