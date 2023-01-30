Bobby Ray Brewer

Bobby Ray Brewer
Bobby Ray Brewer, 81, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 28, 2023, under the care of Bluegrass Care Hospice. He was born August 23, 1941, in Frankfort to the late Marion Brewer and Edna Littrell Thorpe.

Including his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brothers Fred, Marion, Gerald and Billy.

He retired from the United States Army National Guard as equipment support mechanic. Bobby enjoyed working on engines of all kinds, watching NASCAR races, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patty Bryan Brewer; his children: Jeffrey (Tonya), Melinda (Carey) and Troy (Shelley); grandchildren: Amanda (Ben), Andrew (Kayla), Caitlin (Clayton), Lauren (Andrew), Julie and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Lecompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon. A private burial service for immediate family will follow.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Mitchell, Carey Thomason, Troy Brewer, Clayton Davis, Andrew Wise and Andrew Peach.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be submitted to the Arthritis Foundation in Bobby’s name at: Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or a Charity of your choice.
 

