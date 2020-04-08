LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bobby G. Terrell, 88, husband of Darlene Terrell, will be private. A drive by greeting will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home, 340 S. Main St. The family will remain at a distance. The service will be streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to Overland Church of Christ. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Terrell died Monday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

