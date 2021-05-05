Robert Dale ‘Bobby’ Wilson, 69, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Bobby was born in Frankfort on April 25, 1952, to Marie Dean Wilson and Granville Wilson, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Miller Wilson; children, Kasey Redmon (Brian) and Jacob Wilson (Elisabeth); grandchildren Ryne, Katy, and Kinsley Redmon and Colin and Myles Wilson; and sisters, Janice Boone (Jerry) and Cheri Shelton.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Wilson.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 11 a.m. at Choatville Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery at Stamping Ground.

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7th, and at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.   

Contributions in Bobby's memory are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

Service information

May 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 8, 2021
11:00AM
Choateville Christian Church
1533 Devils Hollow Rd
Frankort, KY 40601
May 7
Visitation
Friday, May 7, 2021
4:00PM-8:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
May 8
Visitation
Saturday, May 8, 2021
9:00AM-11:00AM
Choateville Christian Church
1533 Devils Hollow Rd
Frankort, KY 40601
May 8
Interment Service
Saturday, May 8, 2021
12:30PM
Masonic Cemetery at Stamping Ground
Kentucky State Highway 227
Stamping Ground, KY 40601
