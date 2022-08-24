LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Boneva Joy Hampton Hurst, 84, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Hurst died Tuesday, Aug. 23. 

To plant a tree in memory of Boneva Hurst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

