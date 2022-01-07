Bonita Fentress

Bonita Louise Fentress, 74, wife of Robert W. Fentress Jr., passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born in Thompkinsville, Kentucky, to the late Cleo and Oneida Driver Shaw on February 8, 1947.

Mrs. Fentress was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, The Garden Club of Frankfort and the Women’s Club in Frankfort. Mrs. Fentress was an amazing cook, loved golf and was very creative.

In addition to her husband of 56 years, she will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Danita Fentress-Laird, Lexington; granddaughter, Lauren Fentress, Lexington; sisters, Arlene (Jim) Franklin, Delray Beach, Florida; and brothers, Leon (Charlotte) Shaw and Tim Shaw, both of Leitchfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Neil Fentress; sister, Sondra Weber; and brother, Cleon Shaw.  

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 8, from noon to 3 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at Memorial Baptist Church in Frankfort, KY 40601. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Garden Club of Frankfort The Garden Club of Kentucky, Inc. State Headquarters, 616 Pleasant St., Paris, KY 40361. 

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

