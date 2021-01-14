LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bonnie Carol Lewis Napier, 70, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Napier died Wednesday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- AP source: Urban Meyer nearing deal to coach Jaguars
- New publisher named for several Mississippi publications
- Man charged in fatal crash that killed teenage siblings
- Capstone Logistics Named to FourKites’ Premier Carrier List for Q4 2020
- AP Sportlight
- AP Sportlight
- James Harden headed to Nets in blockbuster multiteam deal
- Olympic champion Rollins-McNeal suspended in doping case
Most Popular
Articles
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct
- Former Frankfort resident wins big on 'Name That Tune'
- Saying his work here is not done, James decides to stay at Franklin County
- Militia gathers, debunked election claims repeated at 'Patriot Rally' outside Capitol
- Three men arrested in murder of Pea Ridge Road man
- Race relations group met with Quire on detective's conduct months ago
- FOCUS: Frankfort’s food desert: what's been lost and what may come
- Eddie James named Highlands' head football coach
- Frankfort, Franklin County officials discuss COVID vaccine schedule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct (22)
- Beshear, leaders postpone State of the Commonwealth, budget address (17)
- Guest columnist: Important work awaits General Assembly (17)
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally (16)
- Letter: 'Is it just the Democratic Party that needs attention?' (13)
- Guest columnist: Dr. Fauci is the Einstein of epidemic diseases (13)
- Letter: A few tips for helping lure remote workers to Frankfort (12)
- Jim Waters: Gifts to make Kentucky taxpayers smile (11)
- Jim Waters: Impeach or legislate? (11)
- Steve Stewart: Kentucky's GOP leaders should lead the way in restoring dignity (10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.