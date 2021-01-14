LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bonnie Carol Lewis Napier, 70, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Napier died Wednesday.

