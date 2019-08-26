VERSAILLES — Bonnie Frazier Shields, 94, wife of Crittenden Shields, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Aug. 27, 1924 in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Isaac and Mattie Florence Smith.
Including her husband, Bonnie is survived by grandsons, Wayne Raider, Kevin Raider (Amy) and Mahan Raider; great-great-grandchildren, Branden Raider, Caroline Raider and Isabel Raider; and former daughter-in-law, Deborah Joan Raider.
Bonnie is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Raider; a brother, Billy Smith; and parents, Isaac and Mattie Florence Smith.
Funeral is 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill; officiating is Rev. Dale Raglin. Burial to follow at Rose Crest Cemetery; casketbeaeres are Gerald Raider, Wayne Raider, Kevin Raider and Branden Raider. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m., Wednesday prior to funeral service. ClarkLeagcyCenter.com.