LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Bonnie Jean Huber, 75, will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Tunnel Hill Cemetery in Georgetown, Indiana. Services have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Huber died Sunday, May 22, in Calvert City.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Huber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

