LAWRENCEBURG — Service for Bonnie Sue Stone Kaufman, 76, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Kaufman died Saturday, Dec. 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Kaufman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

