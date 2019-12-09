LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Boyce “Bob” Clayton Cruse, 61, husband of Linda S. Haugen Cruse, will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Cruse died Dec. 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Boyce Cruse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

