September 22, 1920 – August 30, 2021

 

On Monday, August 30, 2021, Boyd Carter Wooton, Jr. died in his sleep in the loving arms of his beloved wife, Dorothy Mae Wilson Wooton. Boyd was born on September 22, 1930, to Boyd Wooton, Sr. and Mary Noble Wooton in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Boyd Carter Wooton Jr.jpg

Boyd Carter Wooton Jr.

His father was a Civil Engineer, so the family moved all over Kentucky surveying and building roads throughout the state. By the sixth grade, Boyd attended a new school every year.

He realized his education was extremely important and began studying every night by his fireplace. Boyd’s dream was to become a surgeon. As Boyd finished his first year in college, he found out his name was on a list for the U.S. Army but decided to enlist instead in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Having lost an eye in an unfortunate accident during his service, Boyd knew his dream of being a surgeon would not be possible. He took many tests to see where his best talents would lie, and he discovered that Physics and Mathematics were his strong suits.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics from Western Kentucky State University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He received a Master’s degree from Florida State University in Physics in 1958 and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnical Institute.

He worked for Sperry Rand Electronics as a Project Engineer in the advanced development of T.W.T., reflex klystrons, and array radars from 1964 to 1969. He was also Program Manager in the Advance Development Division of the Nike-X in the U.S. Advance Ballistic Missile Defense Agency in Washington, D.C.

He went on to optical programs with satellites and major extra atmospheric experiments including fiber optics coordinating among the services and agencies. From 1982, he represented EOSD throughout the Pacific Theater where he designed a new Discone antenna, which extended the operation range of existing antennas.

He also managed several branches as Chief of the Libraries and Archival Service Division before he retired. Boyd married Delois Cooke in 1952. They had one son named Boyd III (Butch). Boyd Jr. lost his first wife to cancer.

He went on to marry Dorothy Mae Wilson in 1983 in a beautiful chapel ceremony in Camp Zama, Japan, with a reception at the Officers Club. They shared a wonderful life of hard work, integrity, honesty, and love. They spent 38 years traveling all over the world together.

Boyd was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and honorable spirit.

Boyd was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Wooton, Sr.; and his mother, Mary Noble Wooton; brother, Bobby Gene Wooton; and first wife, Delois Cook.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son, Butch; grandchildren, Ashli Cunningham, Deana Langley; and great-grandchildren, Jack Cunningham, Emmarie Cunningham, Anderson Rose Langley, and Benjamin Carter Langley.

A military service was held on October 12, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, in San Antonio, Texas.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232-210-495-8221.

To plant a tree in memory of Boyd Wooton, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription