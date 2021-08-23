Services for Brack T. Johnson, 51, brother of Tim Johnson, will be at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Johnson died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Brack Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

