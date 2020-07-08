Brad Frost George.JPG

Brad Frost George

Brad Frost George, 68, Frankfort died Saturday at his home.

A native of Indiana, he was a shipping supervisor for Earth Tool. As a longtime member of Alcoholic Anonymous, Brad dedicated his life serving God and family. He was a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who knew him.

Brad was born to the late Reginald and Avadot Frost George and is survived by his children, Meagan (Jason) Harrod, Dylan (Angela) George; grandchildren, Avram, Luke, Dolly, Nalydia, Lewyn, Franklin, Benjamin, Khloe and Anakin.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Rex George.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at 1105 Lucas Lane, Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.

