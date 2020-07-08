Brad Frost George, 68, Frankfort died Saturday at his home.
A native of Indiana, he was a shipping supervisor for Earth Tool. As a longtime member of Alcoholic Anonymous, Brad dedicated his life serving God and family. He was a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who knew him.
Brad was born to the late Reginald and Avadot Frost George and is survived by his children, Meagan (Jason) Harrod, Dylan (Angela) George; grandchildren, Avram, Luke, Dolly, Nalydia, Lewyn, Franklin, Benjamin, Khloe and Anakin.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Rex George.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at 1105 Lucas Lane, Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.