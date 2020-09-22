Brad Russell, 64, husband to Gayla Robey Russell, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Brad was born to Kenneth Dillard and Katherine Purvis Russell on Nov. 13, 1955, in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Brad Russell.jpg

Brad Russell

He was a member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, a graduate of EKU, a member of Scott Lodge 702 of Stamping Ground, a member of Fraternal Order of Police and a shriner at OleikaShriners Temple in Lexington, Kentucky. 

Brad retired from Kentucky State Police after 27 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, he is survived by son, Matthew Bradley Russell and daughter, Elizabeth (Brandon) Morgan, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Allison Russell, Evan Russell, Mila Morgan and Ethan Morgan; brother, David Arthur Russell (Laura Nelson) of Lexington, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Dolores "DoDo" Robey of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Peggy Burke (Ron) of Louisville, Kentucky.  

Visitation for Brad will be Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, and Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. Service will be Friday at noon with Rev. Stephen Bruce officiating and Kentucky State Police Honor Guard presenting honors. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky.

The following will serve as pallbearers: Matthew Russell, Brandon Morgan, Ron Burke, David Russell, Keith Murphy and Chris Thompkins. Honorary pallbearers are, Renee Turner, Mac McMillen, Doug Twitty, Curtis Tinker, Joey Johnson, Joe Purvis and Robert Russell.  

Memorials may be made to: Trooper Island Camp, 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.  

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.

 We at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

