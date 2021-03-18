Bradley Scott Miracle, age 32, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dr. John Opsata and Rev. Dawn Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Brad was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 7, 1989, to Jeffery Lynn Miracle and Nancy Kay Hite Miracle. He mostly enjoyed any time spent outside, especially fishing, boating, soccer, and riding motorcycles. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, and friend and greatly missed by his family and friends. 

Miracle, Bradley PIC.jpg

Bradley Scott Miracle

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, D’Ann Miracle (Will Kerns) and Bryan Miracle (Callie); and by his significant other, Ashlie Malcolm. He was also blessed with many wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, Frankfort, or Voices of Hope, Lexington. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

