Brandon Lones True went to be with his savior May 6, 2022, at the age of 38. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 14, 1983, the son of René F. True and Renee Taulbee Harper.
Brandon graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington, Kentucky, in 2001. He also graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Kentucky. He served over two decades in the food service industry becoming General Manager of several restaurants and opening new restaurants in several cities from Huntsville, Alabama, to Louisville, Kentucky.
Brandon True was an amazing young man and truly one of kind. He was full of love and Jesus was his savior. Brandon loved living life to the fullest and he was always the life of the party. His smile and personality would light up any room. Brandon never met a stranger and was generous to a fault.
Brandon would help anyone who needed him. It fits with his nature that Brandon donated his organs to give someone else the gift of life! His favorite pastime was spending time with loved ones and making them happy with laughter. Brandon has left behind an empty space that will never be filled. His family and many friends will love and miss him always.
Brandon is survived by mother, Renee T. Harper (Will); father, René F. True (Leslie); grandmother, Linda Taulbee; brother, Bradley R. True (Yana); brother, William Harper; sister, Elli Harper; and sister Alyssa M. Roberts Wingerberg (Eric). Brandon has numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that love him.
He is pre-deceased by his grandfather, Lones Taulbee; grandfather, Leslie M. True; and grandmother, Lidia G. True.
Brandon was engaged to be married to Kelsy Abell.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, and, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Funeral services to be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday immediately following visitation.
Pallbearers will be LT Cordray, William Harper, Tom Hickey, Shane Rousey, Ian Salyer, Lucas Salyer, Bradley True and Joe Wolfe.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for their kindness and caring heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Brandon’s memory to South Elkhorn Baptist Church (https://southelkhornbaptist.com) or the Lexington Rescue Mission (https://lexingtonrescue.org).
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.