Brandon Poole, 50, of Versailles, passed away on August 21, 2023. He was the son of Gary and Brenda Poole. He was a 1991 graduate of Woodford County High School and attended the University of Kentucky and LCC.

Brandon was very smart and creative, loved the Yankees, hiking at the Red River Gorge, and could answer all the questions in Jeopardy.

