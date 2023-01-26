Services for Brandon Ray Perkins, 22, will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Perkins died Monday, Jan. 23. 

To plant a tree in memory of Brandon Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

