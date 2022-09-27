Brandon T. King, 40, passed away Monday Sept. 26, 2022.

He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, William and Leslie King and Sharon and Patrick Mullins; sons, Raylan King and Wyatt King; brother, Luke (Maya) Mullins; and maternal grandmother, Betty Manley.

