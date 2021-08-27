Brandon Virgin, 38, passed away on August 25, 2021.

Brandon Virgin.jpg

Brandon Virgin

He is survived by his wife, Christina Virgin, and their children, Cayden, Kailey, and Caleb; mother, Brenda Oney; father, Brian Virgin; grandmother, Joann Oney; grandmother, Patricia Virgin; sister, Brianna Layne; and special friends, Amber Deen and Kim McGuire.

Brandon was born in Ashland on August 12, 1983, and had worked at Walmart and Lowe's.

Arrangements are pending at Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Condolences and contributions can be made at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

