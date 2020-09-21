VERSAILLES — A gathering of friends and family for Brenda J. Adkins, 78, widow of W.T. “Bill” Adkins, will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Adkins died Monday.
