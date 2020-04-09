Brenda Beatty Taylor, 73, wife of Richard “Smitty” Taylor, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on July 27, 1946, to the late John David and Grace Richards Beatty.
Brenda was an avid tennis player, and she was a member of Frankfort County Club, Keenland Club and the Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization “Coco.”
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her stepson, Rick Taylor, Frankfort; and her grandchildren, Melissa Perry, California, Anna Parigger, Tennessee, and John Parigger, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Natalie June Parigger; and her son, Carl “Brent’ Saltzman.
Services will be private, but will be streamed live, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, on our Facebook page, Clark Legacy Center. Celebration of Brenda’s Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass, Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.