LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Brenda Wells Bedford, 77, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Bedford died Friday in Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Bedford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

