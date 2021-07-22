Services for Brenda Votaw Blakeman, of Frankfort, age 77, wife of James Lewis Blakeman, are pending. She and her husband owned and operated Handy Markets in Frankfort for several years. Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Blakeman died Thursday at the University of Louisville Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Blakeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription