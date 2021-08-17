Brenda Lou Sudduth Church, age 77, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tom Troth and Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating.

Brenda was born in Millville, Kentucky, on November 9, 1943, to the late Robert C. Sudduth, Jr. and Mary Josephine Mattingly Sudduth. She retired from Kentucky State Government.

She is survived by her son, William “Billy” Hugh Church, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Jean Sellers, Linda Sue Martin (Gary), and June Carol Courtney (Bobby, Sr.); and grandchildren, William “Trip” Hugh Church, III and Annika Lynn Church.

She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hugh Church, Sr.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

