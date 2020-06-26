VERSAILLES — A memorial service for Brenda Curtis, 59, will be held at a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Curtis died Wednesday.
