VERSAILLES — A memorial service for Brenda Curtis, 59, will be held at a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Curtis died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription